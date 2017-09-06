Video - Tata Nexon AMT Spied, Launch Soon

Tata is all set to launch its much anticipated Nexon compact SUV in coming months and recently AMT (automated manual transmission) variant of the car was spied by a YouTube channel Power Stroke. In the video it’s clearly visible that the housing for the gear selector is different, the AMT variant is expected to get a 6-speed unit. Scheduled for launch this festive season, the Tata Nexon will currently have 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series that churns out 108 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque and 1.5L diesel engine from the Revotorq family that makes 108 hp and 260 Nm of torque. The AMT variant is expected to be launched by the end of the financial year 2017-18.Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show this year, the car will offer three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport.Inside, the car gets first-in-segment floating 6.5-inch touchscreen display along with Harman infotainment system that comes with 8-speakers. Additionally, the Nexon is equipped with Android Auto and voice assistance. It also gets automatic climate control and tilt-adjust steering.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. When launched the new Tata Nexon will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport.