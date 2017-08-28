Video – Watch Land Rover Discovery Sport And Sled Dogs Race on Snow

There’s always a sense of curiosity about who will win a race if you pit an automobile against an animal, or a human, or a different machine altogether. Races like Car vs Motorcycle, Car vs Jet Plane, Car vs Train have been very popular in the past. This time around, the stakes are too high as the two teams are best in their own game, and it’s an interesting combination.Keeping the rhetoric aside, we are talking about a latest video released by Land Rover who took a daunting task to race against Sled Dogs on the snow. A Land Rover Discovery Sport and a team of Sled Dogs raced against each other in Finland in an underground snow tunnel. The race was unexpectedly closer than you might expect.Small ice blocks were placed on the Land Rover's path to slow it down and show its off-roading prowess. While the whole thing seems a bit silly, it’s a good video to watch. The winner takes the win "by a nose" and we won’t tell you who won. You have to watch the video to see cute huskies running around in a cool underground snow facility.