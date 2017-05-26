Video - Watch This Brave Woman Save Her Car From Carjacking

In a shocking video posted on Facebook by CNN International, a brave woman saved her car from getting carjacked at a fuel station. The woman in the video bravely hung to the car until the carjacker had to leave the car and run from the spot.

Not only this, the woman also stopped the car from rolling-off by jumping inside the car and pressing the brake. The event unfolded in Wisconsin, U.S where this woman was getting her car refueled. As it happens in the States, one has to fill the fuel themselves, without any attendant at the service.

The woman didn’t lock her car and as seen in the video, a group of people came in a black sedan. One of them opened the door of the car and started it. Realizing the robbery attempt, the woman jumped on the car’s bonnet and hung onto the windscreen wipers.

The thief tried tossing the woman of the car by accelerating it and then stopping it. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts, the thief jumped off the moving car and entered his own car, which later fleed. The woman, on the other hand, didn’t stop here and rushed towards the car to stop it from rolling off, and causing an accident.

The end of the video shows her taking a sigh of relief. Our salute to this brave lady. Just and advice – Never-ever leave your car unlocked, no matter where you are!