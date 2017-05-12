DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Virat Kohli Gets Audi Q7 on Audi's 10th Anniversary in India
Audi India gifts an Audi Q7 to Virat Kohli on its 10th anniversary. (Image: Audi India/ Twitter)
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has an undying love for Audi and the German car company has given him every reason for it. Adding to the 5 car strong fleet of Audi that Virat Kohli already owns, the company has now gifted a White Audi Q7 to the cricketing legend.
On its 10th anniversary in India, Audi has gifted the car to its said Brand Ambassador and customer as a mark of his loyalty to the company.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore player already has a garage full of Audi cars with the likes of Audi R8 V10, Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition, Audi S6 and more.
Upon receiving his latest gift from Audi, Virat Kohli tweeted out a note of thanks to the company and mentioned his love for his ‘new ride’.
Thanks @AudiIN for upgrading my ride to this stylish beast. Love it 👌😎 #Quatro #AudiQ7 pic.twitter.com/x6yiJZoY6f
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 11, 2017
Cricketers have openly started sharing their love for their preferred Automobile companies now. Recently, Jhonty Rhodes - former South African player known in the cricket world for his unmatched fielding skills, was spotted at a Royal Enfield showroom in Mumbai. The cricketer tried his hands on the Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm motorcycle.
