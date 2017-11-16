Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR

With Delhi-NCR battling smog and heavy air pollution levels over the past week, Ola has kicked off the fourth leg of its year-long campaign, ‘FarakPadtaHai’. The campaign was launched on 5th June, on World Environment Day to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage adoption of shared mobility.Taking Ola’s innings ahead, Virat Kohli, Delhi’s own cricket icon and the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, has joined the fight against pollution and traffic congestion. Bringing more attention towards deteriorating air quality levels in Delhi-NCR, Kohli urged his fans and followers to adopt shared mobility solutions like metro trains, buses, and Ola Share, through his social media platforms.Fighting the issue of vehicular pollution and congestion through its 'FarakPadtaHai' campaign, Ola pledged its support to Kohli by promising free rides for all first time Ola Share users, once every week of the year; appealing citizens to retweet Virat’s tweet, bringing more attention to the benefits of ridesharing.“The pollution in Delhi is concerning. It is important that each one of us, in our own meaningful way, fights this battle as our own. We are thrilled to have a youth icon like Virat Kohli join the 'FarakPadtaHai' campaign in India’s fight against air pollution, especially in the capital city. We urge all citizens to spread the message of switching to shared mobility, by travelling by bus, metro or take an Ola Share. It is indeed a small step but will lead to a big change! Ola is committed to helping every citizen take that first step by unlocking free rides for all new Share users once every week for the rest of the year.” said Vishal Kaul, COO at Ola. “Share karke dekho, 'FarakPadtaHai'.” he added.By creating flat fares zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share, Ola is encouraging the adoption of shared rides and greener mobility as small steps towards making a big difference. Share Pass has tremendously helped in reducing the barriers to trial for Ola Share. It provides an easy way to lock in low, fixed fares on Ola Share rides and has seen phenomenal adoption through the #FarakPadtaHai campaign.Being the pioneers of the ride-sharing market in India, through #FarakPadtaHai, Ola is encouraging more and more consumers to share resources in a bid to reduce the impact on the environment. Ola Share can be availed at an affordable price of Rs 35 across Delhi NCR. Additionally, a 10-ride Share Pass is available at just Rs 10, enabling pocket-friendly commute around NCR with shared rides at flat fares.In addition to encouraging adoption of shared commute, Ola is also distributing Spider plant saplings at various metro stations to commuters. Spider plants offer many health benefits and are commonly used to remove harmful chemicals from the air, proving helpful in the current high pollution conditions.