Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 and How He Freaked Out Chris Gayle

On the 10th Anniversary of the German luxury car maker Audi, Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian Cricket Team was gifted a brand new Audi Q7. This is not Virat's first Audi. Virat Kohli is known for his love for quattro, and owns a handful of Audi cars. But his prized possession is still his Audi R8. So much so, that the R8 was the first Audi car that Virat ever bought.

In an event at the Buddh International Circuit, we caught up with Virat Kohli for a quick conversation that was not on cricket but automobiles. Watch on.



Virat Kohli in his interview with me told us how he would love to have custom plates for his cars. He also shared for the first time of what Chris Gayle felt when he gave him a ride in his Audi R8. Virat also advocated why Indians should follow traffic rules and advocate safe driving. He said," Don't feel guilty of following traffic rules because 10 other people are not following it, be that right person and follow traffic rules."

Another interesting thing that Virat Kohli shared with us was that he has never been on a bike ride with MS Dhoni on his bike. He feels that cars are safer than bikes. But, he says that Dhoni also believes in safe riding and he would love to ride pillion with Dhoni. Well, Virat we would love to see that soon.

He also shared his Audi R8 ownership experience with us and why he fell in love with this car.