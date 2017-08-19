Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Unveiled at Pebble Beach

Mercedes-Maybach comes with battery pack. (Image: Mercedes-Maybach)

Mercedes-Maybach cabin with Nappa leather. (Image: Mercedes-Maybach)

At this year's gathering of the most magnificent classic cars at Pebble Beach in California, Mercedes-Benz will present the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. The two-seater model pays homage to the glorious "automotive haute couture" of hand-finished, exclusive cabriolets. The elegant cabriolet is set to make its debut at the Monterey Car Week and the final event will be the traditional Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which this year takes place on August 20.Measuring almost 20 feet (6 meters) in length, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet incorporates the classic proportions of art deco design with its extremely long hood and puristic, flowing lines, and at the same time completely reinterprets these aesthetic principles. This side feature line defines the upper vehicle body, from the radiator grille across the entire length of the vehicle through to the rear.The strong contrast between the dark blue paintwork in "nautical blue metallic" and the chrome benefits the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille, which with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit. The radiator grille rests on two aerodynamically shaped supports on the outer right and left of the bumper.The extended, round "boat tail" format of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet's rear recalls a luxury yacht, and narrow tail lamps which emphasize the width of the vehicle are integrated in its outer edges. Further distinctive features at the rear include the diffuser with aluminum frame and the air outlets behind the wheel arches.Crystal white high-quality nappa leather creates an exciting contrast to the dark paint finish. The custom-made fabric top with interwoven rose gold threads has been perfectly coordinated with the look of the vehicle. The sitting surface forms a horizontal plane, transitions into the vertical plane of the doors and finally becomes the underside of the dashboard wing.Above the 360° luxury lounge, the display strip links doors, dashboard and the rear area. The combination of digital displays with real needles is also totally on trend. By using "hyperanalogue" elements, the designers are responding to the need of people to experience analogue luxury in what is an increasingly digital world. The latest generation of biometric sensors record the state of mind and health status of the passengers.The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is designed as an electric car. The drive system has an output of 750 hp (550 kW). This not only allows performance characteristics typical of a sports car (acceleration from 0-60 mph in under four seconds, top speed electronically governed at 155 mph) but also a range of over 200 miles (500 kilometers according to the NEDC).With its generous dimensions, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet continues the series of visionary design show cars from Mercedes-Benz. So far these include the Vision EnerG-Force (Los Angeles, November 2012), AMG Vision Gran Turismo (Sunnyvale, 2013), Vision Tokyo (Tokyo 2015) and Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Coupé (Pebble Beach 2016).Limited to 300 examples worldwide, the Mercedes Maybach S-Class Cabriolet is the first open-top Maybach for decades and a homage to open-top automotive refinement.