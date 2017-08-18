Volkswagen Celebrates Onam With Assured Gifts and Additional Benefits

Volkswagen celebrates the arrival of Onam with assured gifts and benefits on the purchase of a brand new Volkswagen car across Kerala. In addition to the celebration, Volkswagen delivers 160 cars in Kerala on the first day of the Chingam month. Volkswagen will provide additional benefits across all car lines and other special offers including low EMI, exchange and loyalty benefits on the Vento and Polo.Speaking at the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our dealer partners play a pivotal role in enabling us to reach out to our customers and we are thankful for their continued support. We wish our customers a very ‘Happy Onam’ from the Volkswagen family.”Volkswagen recently launched Tiguan in India which is one of the best-selling SUVs in Europe. The SUV offers premium lifestyle features like Pedestrian Safety (Active Hood), 6 Airbags, Hill Start Assist, Auto Hold, Self-sealing tyres. Volkswagen has developed and customized its festive offers specific to the region and this Onam it assures a Gold coin on every booking and additional exciting benefits.These offers are valid until August 30, 2017 across all Volkswagen dealerships in Kerala.