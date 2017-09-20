Volkswagen Expands Parts Distribution Centre in Bangalore

German auto major Volkswagen today said it has expanded its regional parts distribution centre in Bangalore. Volkswagen Group India had first set up the parts distribution centre (PDC) at Bangalore in 2015 to strengthen the network and help improve timely delivery of genuine parts to authorised service stations. The PDC provides genuine parts to 111 dealers of various group brands like Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala."The expansion of the PDC in Bangalore is a strategically important move for the Volkswagen Group in India," said Berndt A Buchmann, Director of Volkswagen Group India After Sales & Vehicle Logistics. The PDC would cater to the southern region which contributes to close to half of parts sales in the country, he added. "Our target is to ensure the quickest delivery of parts to dealers ultimately improving customer satisfaction," Buchmann said.The company has invested around Rs 12 crore on the expansion of the centre. In order to further strengthen the Volkswagen Group in India, the company is also looking to set up a Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) at Chakan, Pune. The RDC is expected to be functional by the fourth quarter of 2018.