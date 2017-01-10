Volkswagen ID Buzz: A Modern Microbus That is Electric And Autonomous

Volkswagen camper van has been rejuvenated with the revealing of the concept, the ID Buzz, at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.

The van looks very much like the the iconic VW Microbus, that was glorified by the 1960s hippie movement. It comes with eight seats and an all-electric drivetrain with a range of 600km.

Although it is based on a MEB platform, it is very unlikely for the ID Buzz to be put into production.

The ID Buzz also has futuristic self-driving technology. The steering wheel is not required for most of the time and can be retracted into the dash with a 'gentle push'.

To assist driver-less tech, it gets ultrasound sensors, radar sensors, area-view cameras and laser scanners. It also has a heads up display that shows vital information and other details like temperature and radio.

The MEB platform that the ID Buzz is based on makes a very versatile seating arrangement, and according to Volkswagen the van has a 'perfect weight distribution'.

The company claims it can 0-62mph in five seconds, and has a limited top speed of 160kmh.