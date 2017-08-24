Volkswagen Inaugurates New Showroom in Bangalore

Volkswagen has inaugurated two new touchpoints, Volkswagen Bangalore and Volkswagen Mysore Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The new sales outlet, Volkswagen Bangalore is equipped with 05 car display areas and Volkswagen Mysore Road is a service facility with 6 service bays, 7 paint and body shop bays. The new dealership also hosts the pre-owned vehicle showroom, marking the 100th Das WeltAuto facility.Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The inauguration of the new sales outlet, Volkswagen Bangalore, is another step towards providing convenience and comfort for our customers in the region. With this inauguration we expand our foothold in the region with a strong product portfolio and compelling offering that is sure to interest buyers.”The new outlet is a state of the art facility and the service advisors at Volkswagen Mysore Road, are professionally trained to assist customers with servicing their Volkswagen vehicles, which now include the newly launched Tiguan, GTI and Made-in-India Made-for-India Ameo.The inauguration of the sales outlet, Volkswagen Bangalore, will take the total network to 123 showrooms in 106 cities across India and marks the 100th Das WeltAuto facility in the country.