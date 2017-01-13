Volkswagen India Initiates Road Safety Awareness Programme For Schools in Pune

Volkswagen is observing Road Safety Week 2017 with a series of sessions on road rules, regulations, and road user behaviour for classes VIII & IX students. Hubert Ebner (India) Pvt. Ltd. (HE) is the training partner for this initiative which will be sustained through the year.

The programme seeks to increase awareness about road rules, regulations and road user behaviour among students and caution them against underage driving. These sessions cover an array of subjects ranging from basic road signs to helping students understand necessary precautions around walking, riding and commuting by bus. The students also get to interact with Traffic Constables and Sub-Inspectors of the Pune Traffic Police Branch. Pune

Initiated as a part of HE’s Prayas programme, a multi-city training for teaching and non-teaching staff, students and guardians, Volkswagen aims to engage with 1000 students through the year. Following this, the company plans to extend the engagement to teachers and administrative staff, and guardians of students in the selected schools.

The first session for students of Sant Gadge Maharaj (SGM) located in Khondwa was held on 10th January 2017. Volkswagen will also be working with students from Madhavrao Sonba Tupe School and Babu Jagjeevan Ram School taking the total count to 579 by the end of January 2017.

Volkswagen India is committed to the cause of promoting road safety and supporting efforts to reduce road traffic injuries. As part of its road safety initiative Volkswagen India is also supporting the Centralized Traffic Control centre project at Pune initiated last year.

This project is aimed at minimizing response time in cases of accidents and emergency situations and provides flexibility in management of traffic signals depending on traffic density at various times of the day.