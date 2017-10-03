Volkswagen India Registers 17.15% Growth in September with 4603 Cars Sold

Volkswagen has announced its monthly sales performance for September 2017, selling a total of 4,603 units as compared to 3,929 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The advent of the festive season for the year 2017 witnessed major changes in the applicable tax structure and also discussions on various policies for the industry. In spite of this mixed-bag of changing customer sentiments, in this season, we have registered a growth of 17.15% over the same period last year. This clearly reflects the trust that our customers have bestowed upon us and made their quintessential choice to drive safer cars for the Indian roads.”In the month of September 2017, Volkswagen announced the start of production for the New Passat at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra and the carline is scheduled for the launch in Q4, 2017. In India, the New Passat will be the first Volkswagen sedan to be based on the modern MQB platform and will mark the presence of the brand in the premium luxury sedan segment.