1-min read

Volkswagen India Sales Down By 6.48% in August

The company had sold 4,447 units in the same month last year.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2017, 6:35 AM IST
Volkswagen Tiguan. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)
German auto major Volkswagen reported 6.48 percent decline in August sales in India at 4,159 units. The company had sold 4,447 units in the same month last year, Volkswagen India said in a statement. The recently-launched Volkswagen Tiguan has received a very encouraging response from the market, it added. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt, said that with the onset of the festive season in regions across India, the company has enhanced car buying experience and started customer engagement initiatives.

