Volkswagen Launches T-Roc Compact Crossover

Volkswagen T-Roc cabin. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen T-Roc compact crossover blue color. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is extending its model range with a newly-developed compact-class crossover: the T- Roc. Volkswagen is launching the T-Roc in the 20,000 euro class (German market) and extending the range of its all-round vehicles to include the segment of compact SUVs. Its market launch begins in November in Europe, and pre-sales open as early as September."The T-Roc sets a new benchmark in the booming SUV segment," says Dr Herbert Diess. The Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management continues: "With its functionality, dynamic handling and technology the T-Roc embodies all good Volkswagen qualities and will give our SUV offensive added momentum."The design of the T-Roc follows a new expressive Volkswagen SUV DNA, which is similar to that of the Tiguan, the Tiguan Allspace (version with longer wheelbase) and the Atlas/Teramont. Like that car, and the Atlas/Teramont, the T-Roc is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). In front, the wide radiator grille unit with integrated dual headlights use LED technology, while the headlight housings have an extremely low-profile design.The white daytime running lights switch to an orange colour for the turn signals. The lines of the long, extended side profile are especially influenced by a distinctive chrome element. This effect is reinforced when the T-Roc is ordered in a bi-colour design. Essentially, the chrome strip, the additional light edges on the roof, the roofline that descends coupé-like towards the rear, the distinctive C-pillars and bi-colour paint make the T-Roc appear lower than it actually is.Volkswagen will be offering equipment options for the T-Roc based on what is known as a 'Y' logical structure. The 'Y' structure is formed by two higher trim lines that have equivalent features levels which are based on the T-Roc: the ‘Style’ and Sport’.Ambient lighting (white)Connectivity packageRoof in contrasting colour (four colour variants) including A-pillars and exterior mirror housings17-inch ‘Mayfield’ alloy wheels (four colour variants)Driver Alert SystemDoor skins in chromeT-Roc Sport:Smoked rear lightsSmoked rear windowsAluminium pedalsAmbient lighting (red)17-inch ‘Kulmbach’ alloy wheels (two colour variants)Black roofliningSport comfort seatsDoor skins in chromeLike the larger Tiguan, the new T-Roc is offered with efficient turbocharged engines: three petrol engines (TSI*) and three diesels (TDI*). These come in three power levels: 85 kW / 115 PS*, 110 kW / 150 PS* and 140 kW / 190 PS*. The 115-PS versions are offered with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. In conjunction with the 150-PS engines, buyers can choose front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as well as an automatically shifting dual clutch gearbox (7- speed DSG). The 150 PS* petrol engine is equipped with Active Cylinder Management (automatic deactivation of two cylinders). The two 190-PS engines* are equipped with 7-speed DSG and 4MOTION as standard.An overview of all T-Roc systems:Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency BrakingAdaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (active from 30 to 210 km/h with manual gearbox, 0 to 210 km/h with DSG)Dynamic Road Sign DisplayRear View camera systemLane change system with Rear Traffic AlertBlind Spot Monitor lane change systemLane Assist lane keeping systemPark Assist park-steering assistant with the manoeuvre braking functionTraffic Jam AssistEmergency AssistProactive occupant protection systemDriver Alert SystemLight Assist main-beam control system