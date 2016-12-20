Volkswagen Organises 'Sarvottam Hunt for Champions' Skill Development Programme

Volkswagen recently conducted the Sarvottam Skill contest for dealership employees across India awarding 15 finalists from different categories. Building a strong network and investing in people, the Sarvottam Skill Contest, engaged employees in a contest encouraging them to excel in their respective fields.

The Sarvottam Skill contest recognised excellence in the following categories: sales consultants, technicians, service advisors, parts managers and used car evaluators.

The contest that began in August through online registration witnessed a total of 3000 entries. The entries were filtered to regional rounds where 200 individuals’ qualified and 58 regional toppers were identified and participated at the grand finale at Chakan, Pune.

15 national toppers were awarded as winners of the Sarvottam Hunt for Champions and given a special training with Volkswagen India.

The participants went through various sessions where they were evaluated on their skills required in their official tasks, personal attributes and were tested on their orientation towards quality in processes and customer satisfaction.

Sarvottam Hunt for Champions is a part of Sarvottam annual conference at Volkswagen inviting more than 500 participants from the entire network pledging to offer the best of Volkswagen.