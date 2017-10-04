Volkswagen Passat Eighth Generation to Launch in India on October 10

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen is all set to reintroduce its premium sedan Passat in 2017 avatar in India on October 10. The production of the sedan has already commenced at Volkswagen’s Aurangabad facility. Based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the new Passat shares the underpinnings with Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb. The new eighth generation of Volkswagen Passat gets the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that churns out 177 PS and will come mated to 6-speed DSG.Wider than its predecessor the new Volkswagen Passat also gets a 2,791 mm long wheelbase which indicates that it will have more cabin space. The sleek and suave design of the Passat is expected to appeal to Indian customers.The eighth generation of premium sedan by German automaker is expected to be priced at Rs 30 lakh. In this price segment, the Volkswagen Passat competes against the likes of Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Skoda Superb. Passat will be second product launch by Volkswagen India this year, earlier the company also launched Tiguan SUV.