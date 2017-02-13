Volkswagen Passat to Launch in India by Mid-2017

Volkswagen Passat is set to make a comeback into the Indian auto market by mid-2017 in its eight generation avatar. The company had first showcased the hybrid version of the model christened – Passat GTE at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo.

However, the company plans to launch the petrol version of the Passat first, which will be followed by the launch of hybrid and diesel variants towards the end of this year.

The new Passat will be smaller in terms of length as compared to the old model which was sold in India but will boast of an increase in cabin space, thanks to the longer wheelbase and VW’s MQB platform. The weight of the car is also expected to be lesser by almost 85 kilos, as compared to its predecessor.

The biggest attraction of the car has to be the new design language which includes a new grille, LED wrap-around headlamps with daytime running lights.

Powering this car will be the 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine which also powers the current generation Skoda Octavia and Superb, and is expected to churn out almost 180 horsepower. This engine is expected to come mated with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission setup.

The Passat will be one of the major launches that were announced by Volkswagen at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo last year which included the Polo GTI, Ameo, the Tiguan and the Passat. Out of these, the Ameo and the Polo GTI have already been launched and as of now, there is no confirmation about when the Tiguan will be launched.

