Volkswagen Polo Based Compact SUV to Launch in India by 2018

One of the most popular offerings by Volkswagen (VW) in the Indian market has been the Polo and if a report by Cars is to be believed then the German automaker will soon launch a Polo-based SUV.

The SUV will be based on the T-Cross concept, which was showcased at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, and will be based on VW's MQB AO platform. The report goes on to say that the car will be powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 175 Nm and 110 bhp. There will be a diesel engine option as well, which will be a 1.5-litre unit that is likely to produce 120 bhp. Transmission duties will be handled by 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Upon launch, the car will be going against the likes of already established players in the compact-SUV segment like the Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta and is reportedly going to be priced between the Rs 9-13 lakh bracket.