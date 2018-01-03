Volkswagen Pune Plant Produces 150,150 Cars in 2017

Registering a growth in production over the last year, Volkswagen India’s Pune Plant has now recorded its highest ever annual production since 2009. The plant has now witnessed a growth in production for the sixth year in running. The contribution towards the increased volumes comes from a combination of higher demand from the domestic as well as export markets where the cars ‘Made in India’ have been a success.The Volkswagen Pune Plant facility is the only German car manufacturing plant in India that covers the entire production process from pressing parts to final assembly. The plant manufactures a range of vehicles including Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento and ŠKODA Rapid. In addition to the cars, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engines are also being assembled at the facility.The production for domestic volume for the year 2017 reached over 57,000 units from Pune Plant for Volkswagen and ŠKODA combined. The production of export units which includes Volkswagen Polo and Vento stood at over 93,100 cars. Overall, the total number of cars rolled out of the plant has crossed 870,000 units.Dr. Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Volkswagen India has once again registered positive growth – thanks to our customers from India as well as around the world, who have trusted in us and who have invested in our products. We believe in delivering top quality cars that are engineered to the customers’ expectations.” He further added, “Volkswagen is committed to India. We believe in the potential of this market and we are setting ourselves up as a serious competitor for the future.”Volkswagen Pune Plant has so far attracted an investment of over € 825 million (₨ 5720 crore). The plant has achieved a localisation level of approximately 82% (without engines and transmissions). With a workforce of 3600 employees, the plant has been operating in three shifts since March 2016.