Volkswagen recalls 4,481 Units of Caddy, Golf, Jetta in Russia

Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Volkswagen of 4,481 Caddy, Golf and Jetta cars which had a possible fault.

The recall affected cars sold between 2013 and 2016, the agency said in a statement.

Also recently, Volkswagen AG agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix or buy back another 80,000 polluting diesel vehicles sold in the United States as the German automaker took new steps to put its emissions cheating scandal behind it.

The settlement deal covered luxury VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles with 3.0-liter engines, meaning Volkswagen has now agreed to spend as much as $17.5 billion in the United States to resolve claims from owners as well as federal and state regulators over polluting diesel vehicles. Read more here