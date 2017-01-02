Volkswagen Registers Sale of 4348 Cars in December 2016

Volkswagen, Europe’s leading manufacturer has announced its monthly sales performance for December 2016, selling 4348 units as compared to 2577 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2016 has been a great year for Volkswagen in India, with the launch of the Made-in-India, Made-for-India Ameo that attracted a new set of buyers and also won accolades for being the best Sub-Compact Sedan in the category. The year also witnessed the launch of the most awaited GTI and new variants of the Polo and Vento. We look forward to 2017, as we gear up to introduce our global models in India and continue to strengthen our robust sales and service network across the country.”

Volkswagen's product portfolio ranges from the likes of a mass market product – Ameo, to the powerful GTI targeted at auto enthusiasts, providing consumers with a wider choice to experience the brands robust build-quality, safety and class-leading driving experience.

Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the up! to the Phaeton, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, Jetta, Beetle, Ameo and GTI in India.