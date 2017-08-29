Volkswagen Rolls Out 150-Millionth Car

The 150-millionth Volkswagen has emerged from the manufacturer's famous plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. Over 80 years, two models have accounted for more than a third of this high-volume production: the Beetle and the Golf.As it happened it was with a Golf GTE that the German manufacturer crossed the threshold of 150 million vehicles. The figure is a testament to a momentous journey that began in 1938 with the launch of the first Beetle.With more than 21 million units produced, for many years the Beetle was Volkswagen's major seller until it was overtaken by the Golf, which, now in its seventh generation, has sold more than 34 million units worldwide. Close behind these two leaders come three other familiar names. Volkswagen announced that over the same period it had produced 20 million Passats, approximately 19.5 million Jettas and close to 17 million Polos.Some 50 production facilities in 14 countries contributed to the grand total of 150 million cars produced and assembled. The manufacturer's current range includes 60 models, which are distributed worldwide. In 2017 alone, the brand plans to launch 10 further models. At the same time Volkswagen has a pipeline of no less than 19 new SUVs, which are expected to be announced by 2020, the projected launch date for the new I.D. brand, which is supposed to spearhead the German producer's move into electric vehicles. So it is that another chapter will shortly open up for Volkswagen.