cricketnext
»
1-min read

Volkswagen September Sales Hit Record on Strong Demand in China, Americas

Nine-month deliveries of Volkswagen's largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 percent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe.

Reuters

Updated:October 7, 2017, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volkswagen September Sales Hit Record on Strong Demand in China, Americas
Volkswagen Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Volkswagen on Friday reported the highest-ever September sales result for its core namesake brand, with global registrations up 8 percent year-on-year to 593,700 vehicles.

Nine-month deliveries of Volkswagen's largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 percent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe, the carmaker said.

"There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany, current orders are well above the previous month," sales chief Juergen Stackmann said, without being more specific.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan Review
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' director Kundan Shah passes away in the age of 69

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES