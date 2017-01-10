Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Revealed at Detroit Auto Show

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace was revealed during the ongoing Detroit motor show. It is a larger variant of the Tiguan mid-sized SUV.

The Tiguan has been extended by 215mm in length, including 110mm added to the wheelbase that makes space for an additional row of seats or additional 115 litres of boot space, says VW.

The total boot space of the Tiguan Allspace now stands at 730 litres if the rearmost seats are folded, and there's 1770 litres of space if only the front two seats are unfolded. Though, Volkswagen is yet to provide a boot space figure with all three rows of seats in place.

The exterior is quite similar to the current Tiguan, with minor changes to the bonnet and front grille. The car's profile too has been altered a bit to suit the lengthened body.

The Allspace also gets a new range of engines - the 145bhp 1.4-litre TSI and 2.0-litre TDI units, producing 125bhp (petrol) and 115bhp (diesel). For the 145bhp variants - all-wheel drive and DSG are optional, but are standard on all other engine setups.

Also read: Volkswagen Polo Based Compact SUV to Launch in India by 2018

The new car gets four trims- S, SE, SEL and SEL Premium, which are US specific. European edition gets three trims called Trendline, Comfortline and Highline.

It will hit the European market in the second half of 2017, but the UK is expected to receive the Allspace a bit later than other markets. It’ll be priced in Germany from around €30,000 (around £25,744). The starting price for the Allspace in the UK would be over £26,000, where the standard Tiguan costs £23,140.

Also read: 2017 Volkswagen Golf R Facelift Gets More Powerful, Launched in Europe