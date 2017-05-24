Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Launched in India for Rs 27.68 Lakhs

Volkswagen has launched the much anticipated Tiguan SUV at a starting price of Rs 27.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Volkswagen Tigaun is made available in two different variants - Comfortline and Highline. While the base Comfortline is priced at Rs 27.68 Lakhs, the Highline will be available for Rs 31.04 Lakhs (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Volkswagen Tiguan is the first SUV to be launched In India by the German auto maker in a long-time and will mark the brand's presence in the growing SUV segment. First revealed at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi, the VW Tiguan premium SUV will be locally produced in India at the company’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Volkswagen Tiguan. (Image: Volkswagen)

The base Comfortline variant will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and tail lights along with DRL (daytime running lights). Electrically adjustable heated front seats with driver side Lumbar support will be made available. A touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, Cruise Control and Automatci Climate Control are some other features.

The top-of-the-line Highline trim will be equipped with features like push button start, 18-inch alloy wheels, gesture controlled tailgate, reverse parking camera, and panoramic sunroof, along with all the features from the Comfortline trim. The frontal scuff plates on this trim are illuminated.

The Tiguan is based on the VW group’s MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform and is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The engine produces 147 bhp of power and the power is sent to all the four- wheels using the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

According to the Volkswagen, the SUV is already making waves in Europe and is the undisputed best-selling SUV in its class.

The Volkswagen Tiguan will compete against the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V.

Mr. Thierry Lespiaucq Managing Director Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. along with the all new Volkswagen Tiguan. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Launching the Tiguan, Mr. Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline world over and we are delighted to introduce our global best-seller in the Indian market. Be it daily commute or a meticulous off-road adventure, the Tiguan is a perfect companion, packed with the right amount of power, design and exceptional driving capabilities. The tough and impressive Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of safety, style, luxury and class leading performance. With the Tiguan, we are proud to introduce our 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system based on the modern MQB platform, a first for Volkswagen in India.”

