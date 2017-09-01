Volvo Auto India Managing Director Tom von Bonsdorff Completes His Tenure

Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India has completed his tenure in India and has decided to pursue a new assignment within the Volvo Group in his home country Finland. Volvo Auto India will soon make an announcement regarding his successor. Jyoti Malhotra, currently Director-Sales & Marketing, Volvo Auto India, will be the acting Managing Director in the interim.Mr von Bonsdorff took over as the head of Volvo Auto India on June 2, 2015, and has been responsible for bolstering the brand’s image and presence in India. In a challenging luxury automobile market, he helped the company grow its segment share to five per cent, a sustained 32% growth over the last 2 years, on-track to achieve another 25% growth in 2017 and a robust network expansion has set-up a strong platform poised to garner a 10% segment share of the luxury pie by 2020.Reflecting on his stint in India, Tom von Bonsdorff shared, “It has been a wonderful experience of little over two years for me in India as MD and a year as Regional director residing in India. I am glad to have worked here with some of the most creative and diligent team at our office as well as dealers that not only helped the brand Volvo grow positively in its journey in the India luxury car market but also ensured a wonderful brand experience for all our patrons. Today, as I move to pursue a new role, I am sure Team India will grow even further and I wish them all the success.”During his tenure, Volvo not only introduced a number of exciting products like XC90 T8 Excellence (India’s first luxury SUV Plug-in Hybrid), S60 Cross Country, S60 Polestar, S90 and V90 Cross Country but also strengthened its dealership presence in the country and increased the number of showrooms from 11 to 20. Under his leadership, Volvo Auto India also announced the commencement of local assembly in Bengaluru. XC90 will be the first locally-assembled car that will be rolled out later this year.Mr. Bonsdorff’s ability to connect well with the local people made him popular within the company, among dealer fraternity, media and other stakeholders.