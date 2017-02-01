Volvo Cars Expands Its Network to Rajasthan, Inaugurates First Dealership in Jaipur

Introducing Scandinavian luxury to Rajasthan, Swedish car company Volvo Cars has opened its first dealership in Jaipur. The new dealership is a progression of Volvo’s network strategy and brand’s vision to create unrivaled luxury destinations for its discerning customers. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India.

The dealership under the name of Morani Volvo will cater to the growing demand of quality luxury cars across Rajasthan.

Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India, at the dealership inauguration

Strategically located in Sitabari, Tonk Road, Jaipur, the showroom exuberantly covers an area of 5500 Sqft. The captivating design exudes true Scandinavian ambience providing patrons a complete modern luxury ownership experience.

Morani Volvo has a 17000 Sqft workshop located in Sitapura Extension, equipped with resources and tools to cater to all requirements. Geography does not compromise the world-class experience Volvo Cars promise its customers; ensuring this is the special training given to all dealership employees under the supervision of the experts at Volvo Cars.

