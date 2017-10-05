Volvo Cars India Appoints Charles Frump as New Managing Director

Volvo Cars has appointed Charles Frump as the new Managing Director to head its India operations. He assumed the new role and office from 3rd October, 2017 onwards. His predecessor Tom von Bonsdorff completed his tenure and moved to his home country Finland to pursue a new assignment within the Volvo Group. Jyoti Malhotra, Director-Sales & Marketing, Volvo Auto India was the acting Managing Director in the interim.Charles Frump has been a leader in the automotive industry for 17 years and associated with Volvo Car Group for over eight years. His previous stint with the group was in Sweden where he worked as a Senior Director within the Marketing function. Charles has worked in various markets including Japan, China, the US, and Sweden. His experience in handling a fast emerging economy will hold him in good stead for spearheading the Volvo Cars entrenchment in the India luxury car segment.The recent past has been exciting at Volvo cars with new product launches, network expansion, service initiatives and brand investment that has resulted in a 32% volume growth in the past 2 years when the segment growth was below expectations. The announcement of CKD this summer is another step in building trust for the brand in India and we are on track to roll-out the first ‘Made in India’ Volvo very soon.On his appointment, Charles Frump said, “It is a great opportunity to join Volvo Cars in India. As one of the highest potential luxury car markets in the world, India is extremely important for Volvo. My role here is to continue and accelerate the robust growth for Volvo cars in India. I am well aware of the diversity and challenges India poses and I believe my experience in other emerging markets will help significantly in achieving our goals here.”