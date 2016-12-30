Volvo High End 90 Series Cars to Come Pre-Equipped With Skype

Volvo has announced plans to incorporate the popular chat portal Skype on the consoles in its high-end 90 Series cars.

A list of scheduled meetings and and a shortcut to people's contact list will be available on a touch screen. Tapping once will take the user to a meeting summary, that will show the organiser, participants and ways in which they can join the call.

Also, there will be "Join Meeting" shortcut at the bottom of the screen. Connectivity will presumably handled by the user's smartphone. Although Skype has been know for dodgy call quality, we can only hope things get better in the car.

Volvo said in a press release that it is also exploring how it can use Cortana in its vehicles. Cortana is Microsoft's personal assistant software. This would help Microsoft compete with Apple and Google, who have CarPlay and Android Auto in the the industry.

