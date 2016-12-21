Volvo Makes LifePaint Reflective Spray Available Online For the First Time

Volvo has reintroduced its LifePaint safety spray, making it available to buy online in the UK for the first time.

To coincide with the longest night on Wednesday, December 21, the reflective spray, priced at £13 (approx. US$16) is also available to purchase at participating Volvo dealers.

The innovative spray adds a reflective coating to clothes and bike equipment, which although invisible during the day, reacts to a vehicle's headlights at night.

Once it is hit by headlights the spray reflects light in the same direction as the light source, helping to alert drivers to a cyclist's presence and increase visibility and safety in the dark.

Easy to use, the wash-off spray sticks to fabrics such as cotton, fleece, linen and some nylons, as well as shoes, helmets, strollers, backpacks, and even dog collars for night-time walks. It lasts for around one week before you need to reapply, and, as it doesn't affect fabrics or surfaces once sprayed, it can be used throughout the season for improved safety on every night-time ride.

To see LifePaint in action check out Volvo's video: