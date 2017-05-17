Volvo Partners With Google to Create Next Generation Infotainment System

Volvo Cars have announced a partnership with Google to develop the next generation in-car infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android, offering access to a wide array of apps and services. The company is planning launch it on new Volvo models within two years.

Volvo Cars’ partnership with Google reflects the ongoing convergence between the automotive and technology industries as cars become increasingly connected. Using Android as the base operating system will increase speed and flexibility in the development and offer connected in-car experience.

Also Read: BlackBerry Working With Automakers to Develop Security Service

“We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalisation possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Research & Development at Volvo Car Group.

Volvo is also collaborating with Google on another initiative to update recent Volvo models by adding Google Local Search, a location-based service application. This will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation.

Also Read: Device That Turns Polluted Air Into Auto Fuel

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volvo to bring Android into their next-generation connected cars,” said Patrick Brady, Vice President of Android Engineering at Google. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and a rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services.”

Don't Miss: