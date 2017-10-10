Volvo Starts Local Assembly, Rolls-Out First India-Made XC90

Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury car company, rolls out its first assembled car, the XC90 today from its plant in Bengaluru. Earlier this summer, Volvo announced that it would start assembly operations in India in 2017. India is a fast-expanding luxury segment market and the decision to assemble Volvo Cars locally has provided the company a strong platform to achieve 10% segment share by the end of the decade.The assembly operations is located near Bengaluru in southern India and focus on models based on Volvo’s SPA modular vehicle architecture. Apart from the XC90 more models on the SPA architecture are slated for local assembly and an announcement on the same will happen at a later stage."It’s a moment of great pride for all of us at Volvo Cars”, said Charles Frump, the newly appointed Managing Director for Volvo Auto India. “The roll-out of first locally assembled Volvo Car speaks volumes for the company’s commitment to grow further in India. The last three years have been good for us in India and we noticed a positive and encouraging growth in terms of increased segment share, world-class product and new dealer appointments.”Volvo Cars’ decision to assemble its models locally reflects the ‘Make in India’ initiative and benefits our customers. Volvo currently has a segment share of about 5% and aims to double this by 2020. Volvo Cars in India have had a robust 32% growth in sales volumes in the past two years and the 2017 trend is as per our plan to achieve 2000 cars, which will witness a growth of 25% year-on-year.