Volvo XC40 Leaked Ahead of Global Debut on September 21

Volvo is all set to unveil is upcoming crossover-SUV XC40 on September 21 and various images and videos of the car has already been leaked online before the global premiere revealing the looks and features of the car. As per the company the new Volvo XC40 is their smallest and most affordable SUV. The Volvo XC40 stands below XC60 SUV in company’s portfolio. The leak comes from Volvo Hungary as they shared they mistakenly shared the trailer online.As per the leaked video, the car looks similar to the Volvo 40.1 Concept which was unveiled in May last year. At the front, the SUV gets Thor’s hammer-shaped LED daytime running lights, wide upright grille finished in gloss black and an edgy bumper with horizontal foglamps enclosure. If we look from the side, the Volvo XC40 sports a muscular look, all thanks to floating roof design with a blackened roof and a strong shoulder line. At the rear end, the XC40 gets a vertical LED tail lamps setup and a roof-mounted spoiler.Inside the cabin, the new Volvo XC40 looks familiar to other Volvo model out in the market. The car gets a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, leather seat upholstery and larger vertical touchscreen infotainment system. The Volvo XC40 will also feature inductive charging for smartphones.Under the hood, the Volvo XC40 will feature a new 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid mated to 7-speed dual clutch transmission will also be part of the lineup.