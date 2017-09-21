Volvo XC40 SUV Unveiling Today, Watch it Live Here

Volvo is all set to unveil its most affordable and smallest SUV XC40 today at Volvo's Milan Studio, however, various images and videos of the car have already been leaked online before the global premiere revealing the looks and features of the car. The leak comes from Volvo Hungary as they shared they mistakenly shared the trailer online. At the front, the SUV gets Thor’s hammer-shaped LED daytime running lights, wide upright grille finished in gloss black and an edgy bumper with horizontal foglamps enclosure. Under the hood, the Volvo XC40 will feature a new 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid mated to 7-speed dual clutch transmission will also be part of the lineup.