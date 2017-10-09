Warner Brother’s Justice League to Feature Mercedes-AMG Vision GT Concept [Video]

This autumn, Justice League, one of the most anticipated superhero movies, hits global theatrical screens beginning November 17, 2017. Warner Bros. Pictures, the makers of the movie and the German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has joined hands for the movie for the special premiere of Mercedes cars in the action movie.Accompanying DC’s heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash will be the new E-Class Cabriolet, the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo and the G-Class 4x4, each playing an integral role in this action adventure.“With JUSTICE LEAGUE, we found the perfect partner to highlight our current vehicles as well as communicate the fascination of our brand. The E-Class Cabriolet is a natural fit for Wonder Woman,” says Dr. Jens Thiemer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz. “And who other than Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, would be more inclined to drive a car like the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo?”The biggest automotive highlight of the film is the appearance of the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo as Bruce Wayne’s vehicle of choice when he drops in on Barry Allen, aka The Flash, to recruit him into the League.The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet also premiers on the silver screen as the vehicle driven by Diana Prince. Better known to the world through her Super Hero identity, Wonder Woman, Diana takes the E-Cabrio for a ride on a mission to speak with Victor Stone, aka Cyborg.Initially revealed to the public in 2013, the Mercedes-Benz Design team has reworked on the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo for the movie. First up, the concept now gets a fully fleshed-out interior with illuminated elements, racing seats and a virtual dashboard section.The vehicle was also rescaled to be enlarged to 110% compared to its predecessor, in order to accommodate seating the film’s impressive over 1,90 m tall Bruce Wayne while maintaining its sleek-looking low roofline.