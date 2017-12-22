Watch Japanese Cop Chase Lamborghini Huracan on Bicycle, Issues Challan

Cars like Lamborghini Huracan are built solely for one purpose – to give the ultimate performance experience to the owner of the car. But what if a Lamborghini supercar is chased by a bicycle and then stopped too? That would be a big ego burst to the owner of the Rs 3 Crore car and something of the similar nature happened in Japan recently.A video posted on YouTube shows a policeman chasing an orange color Lamborghini Huracan and stopping him for an alleged traffic law violation. However, the cop didn’t chase the Lambo on an equally fast car, but a bicycle, making this video an interesting watch.As seen in the video, a Lamborghini reaches an intersection, takes a turn, waits for a woman to cross the road and then moves forward at a fairly high speed. Soon after, a cop is seen on a bicycle, chasing the Lambo. This means that either the Huracan broke some rule before the video started, or it breached the speed limit after the pedestrian crossing.The cop heroically manages to catch the Lamborghini at the next junction and directs the driver to stop the cat at the road-side, where he issues a challan to the driver. This is a lesson for Indian drivers and cops alike. No matter how rich a person you are, or no matter what you are driving, a traffic violation will invite strict action.