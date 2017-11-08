Powered by cricketnext logo
Watch Live: Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launch in India

Honda two wheelers will launch their all-new 125cc scooter Grazia in the India market today. Watch it live here.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2017, 12:30 PM IST
Honda Grazia teaser. (Photo: Honda Motorcycles)
Honda Scooters and Motorcycles India (HMSI) has been on a roll when it comes to launching new products in the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has already launched the a 110cc scooter this year in the form of the Honda Cliq and a full-blown adventure tourer – the Africa Twin. Now, the company is set to launch a completely new product in the 125cc scooter segment in India in the form of the Honda Grazia. The Scooter will be going on sale alongside Honda's popular scooter Activa. Watch the launch of their new scooter live below.

