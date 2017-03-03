Watch Live: Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Launch, Price, Details, Features and Details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been one of the best-selling products in their Nexa chain of dealerships in India and the company is set to come out with a new, more powerful variant of the hatchback christened – the Baleno RS. This will be Maruti Suzuki's second launch of 2017 as they launched the much anticipated Ignis in January, which too was a Nexa product.

Both the Ignis and the Baleno RS were first showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and have been much sought after launches ever since. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is expected to come with a new 'BoosterJet' engine technology which will make the 'RS' offering fall into the 'hot hatchback' category which is usually associated with hatchbacks that focus more on performance than anything else.

Here are the live updates from the launch of one of the most anticipated hatchbacks by Maruti Suzuki this year: