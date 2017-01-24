Yamaha FZ 25 Launched for Rs 1.19 Lakh: Here's All You Need to Know

Event Highlights
It was Yamaha that paved way for the budget-friendly street-naked motorcycles in India with the FZ 150 a few years ago and now, they have launched a more powerful version of the street-naked offering in the market. The bike is called the FZ 25 and has been priced at Rs Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroon, Delhi).
Their latest motorcycle fills the gap between their popular model – the R15 and it’s 300cc elder sibling – the Yamaha R3.
The FZ 25 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and comes equipped with fuel-injection technology and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
It also gets LED tail lamps along with an all-digital instrument cluster and will be available in three colours – Knight Black, Ballistic Blue and Warrior White.
Here are the live updates as it happened:
