Yamaha FZ 25 Launched for Rs 1.19 Lakh: Here's All You Need to Know

News18.com | January 24, 2017, 1:30 PM IST
Event Highlights


 

It was Yamaha that paved way for the budget-friendly street-naked motorcycles in India with the FZ 150 a few years ago and now, they have launched a more powerful version of the street-naked offering in the market. The bike is called the FZ 25 and has been priced at Rs Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroon, Delhi).

Their latest motorcycle fills the gap between their popular model – the R15 and it’s 300cc elder sibling – the Yamaha R3.

The FZ 25 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and comes equipped with fuel-injection technology and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It also gets LED tail lamps along with an all-digital instrument cluster and will be available in three colours – Knight Black, Ballistic Blue and Warrior White.

You can read more about the Yamaha FZ 25 here.

Here are the live updates as it happened:

Jan 24, 2017 12:28 pm (IST)

The launch event of the FZ 25 concludes. 


Jan 24, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

The Yamaha FZ has been launched at Rs 1,19,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).


Jan 24, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

The FZ 25 has a low-positioned handlebar and forward-set foot pegs for a commanding riding position. The wheelbase is longer than the FZ v2.0.


Jan 24, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

The FZ 25 weighs a mere 148 kilos which should help in agility and fuel efficiency as well.


Jan 24, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

The Yamaha FZ 25 comes with fuel-injection technology and focuses on aggressive riding style. There have been no compromises on the performance front.


Jan 24, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

The Yamaha FZ 25 has all-LED head lamp and tail lamp cluster.


Jan 24, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

the Yamaha FZ 25 comes with Yamaha Blue Core technology for better fuel efficiency.


Jan 24, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

The Yamaha FZ 25 has an aggressive macho styling and focuses on having a bold presence on road.


Jan 24, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

The FZ 25 is positioned at younger buyers who are looking to step up to more powerful motorcycles. The target customer is aged between 20-30 years of age.


Jan 24, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

The new FZ is bolder, sharper and faster. It will be called the FZ 25.


Jan 24, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

The first FZ was launched in 2008 and was reintroduced as FZ 2.0 in 2014.


Jan 24, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Yamaha India currently has two motorcycle series in India – the FZ series and the R series. The company has been undertaking a two-down approach when it comes to launching products in India.


Jan 24, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

Yamaha India is targeting a market share in India of 8 percent.


Jan 24, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Yamaha India is calling their latest bike as the new age macho and says it will bring in a new breed of riders.


Jan 24, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

