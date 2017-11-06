World’s 1st Used Bugatti Chiron Up For Sale, Priced at Rs 30.84 Crore

Bugatti Chiron's yellow and black cabin. (Image: Bugatti)

Bugatti Chiron is undoubtedly an engineering marvel and a lot of effort has gone into making this masterpiece. Since only 500 units are up for grab, the Veyron successor is hard to get hold of and has a lot of demand among the prospective buyers (all the 500 units are already been sold). And this is the reason any current owner of Chiron knows its true value.Unlike any other car that suffers a major depreciation as soon as the car leaves the showroom, the Bugatti Chiron comes across as an exception and is listed on the used car market at a higher value than its original sticker price.Specialist supercar dealer Romans International in Surrey has listed the UK’s first "used" Chiron at $4.78 million (£3.6 million) and the owner making a hefty profit of $1.32 million (£1.1 million) over and above the ex-showroom price of the hypercar, that sits at £2.5 million in the U.K.The Chiron can do 261 mph and is certainly a special one as the owner customized it to his taste. The first owner of this car got the leather and carbon interior at £53,000 ($70,400) and carbon fiber seats at £16,000 ($21,250).Tom Jaconelli, Romans International director, said: "Although the Chiron is not yet sold out, if you place an order today, you will be waiting at least three or four years before the car could be built and delivered, so we are offering the chance to jump the queue. Of course, there is a hefty premium to pay for this privilege."