World's Fastest Four-Wheeler in Its Prototype Stage

Forget the Bugatti Chiron and the large personal fortune needed to acquire one. For the comparatively tiny outlay of $59,995, you could soon take delivery of something capable of hitting 60mph from a standstill in under 1.5 seconds.

A Canadian electric bike, scooter and ATV company called Daymak could be on the verge of building the fastest four-wheel production vehicle on the planet.

The current Guinness Record for the world's fastest accelerating go-kart is held by Hochschule Osnabrück Institut MuT, and stands at 2.635 seconds and while the battery-powered Daymak-C5-Blast is still technically speaking in its prototype stage, it's already comfortably beating the benchmark.

Even though an electric motor can serve up 100% of its power instantaneously, the vehicle it's propelling forward still has to be able to overcome the laws of physics if it wants to turn that power into a record-breaking 0-60 time.

And that's what makes the Daymak-C5-Blast so innovative. It uses 12 electric motors that provide a combination of forwarding momentum and upward thrust which in turn cut the go-kart's weight from 200kg to 100kg.

"We could actually make it lighter and faster and at some point, the Go Kart would start floating like the Star Wars land speeder or we could add wings and it would fly," said company president, Aldo Baiocch. "Speed will not be an issue and we think we can even go eventually under 1 second 0 to 60 making it faster than any vehicle in existence."

Of course, testing this claim could prove challenging. "We just have to find someone fearless enough to drive it!" said Akili Sylvester, Lead Project Manager on the Daymak-C5-Blast.

As well as potentially breaking records -- the company plans to get its claims officially validated as quickly as possible -- the technology that enables the go-kart to punch through the air so effectively could be very easily applied to a host of other vehicles.

"We have a working prototype and we are currently looking to apply this technology to a variety of projects," said company VP, Jason Roy "The potential is limitless."

However, for the moment at least, the aim is to distil this technology into two production go-karts, the insane aforementioned C5-Blast complete with motors powering all four wheels, and a more affordable $10,000 version that uses just rear-wheel drive but the same upward thrust technology.