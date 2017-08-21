Yamaha Fazer25 Launched in India for Rs 1.28 Lakh

Yamaha India has launched the Fazer25 in India at a price tag of Rs 1,28,335 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The motorcycle is the third offering in the FZ series and comes shortly after the launch of the FZ25, which was the higher capacity street-naked styled offering of the original 160cc version of the FZS. According to the company, the motorcycle is aimed at the 20 to 30-year-old riders and is meant for those who wish to undertake sport touring and want to upgrade to a higher capacity motorcycle. The Fazer25 comes with a 249cc single-cylinder engine that gets fuel injection and produces 20.9 PS of power and 20 Nm of torque. The engine is BS-IV emission norm compliant and the Fazer25 will be available in two color options – Soulful Cyan and Rhythmic Red.The bookings for the Fazer25 have commenced across dealerships in India and deliveries are expected to begin in September 2017.In terms of design, the motorcycle looks identical to the FZ25 from the back. It gets a new front fairing design which carries the all-LED headlights and also incorporates the LED position lights. Other features of the motorcycle have been carried over from the FZ25 which include the likes of a split seat, LED tail lights and the LCD instrument cluster. Unfortunately, the new Fazer misses out on ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) just like the FZ25.The Yamaha Fazer25 will be competing against the likes of the Bajaj RS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.