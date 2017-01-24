Yamaha FZ 25 Launched at Rs 1.19 lakh, Gets a 249cc Engine and Bold Styling

Yamaha India has launched their latest offering in India in the form of the FZ 25 at a price tag of Rs 1,19,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ 25 is the bigger, more powerful version of the Yamaha FZ Version 2.0 currently on sale in India and is priced between their popular offerings – R15 and the Yamaha R3.

The FZ 25 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and comes equipped with fuel-injection technology. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and delivers 20.9 horsepower at 8000 RPM and 20 Nm torque at 6000 RPM.

The bike manages to keep a compact design despite the bigger engine as it has a relatively comfortable seat height of 795 mm and a ground clearance of 160 mm. The fuel tank capacity on th eFZ 25 is 14 litres.

It also gets LED tail lamps along with an all-digital instrument cluster and will be available in three colours – Knight Black, Ballistic Blue and Warrior White.

In terms of stopping power, a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc brake have been offered and as of now, it misses out on ABS.

What remains to be seen is how the bike performs in real-world conditions and how it fares against the sub-Rs 2 lakh motorcycle segment in India which has been dominated by KTM and has got a new challenger in the form of the Bajaj Dominar 400.

