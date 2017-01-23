Yamaha R15 v3.0 Revealed, India Launch Likely Later This Year

Yamaha R15 v3.0 has been launched in Indonesia with a new engine, and is likely to head to Indian shores later this year. With some major tweaks to power figures, the R15 will be ready to take on Suzuki and Honda.

The new motorcycle will come with a new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled fuel injected VVA engine, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. It will produce 19.31 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It also gets a slipper and assist clutch.

The R15 v3.0 was put on a serious diet as the kerb weight has now brought down 137kg, however that has also reduced fuel tank capacity at 11 litres. Features include new LED headlamps, new digital instrumentation, upside down forks up front and hazard lamps.

The new Yamaha R15 v3.0 will be available in three colour options - Racing Blue, Matte Black and Matte Red.

Yamaha have not made any statements regarding the pricing, an announcement on which may be made next month. It's launch in India is still a long way.