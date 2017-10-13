Yuvraj Singh Announced Brand Ambassador For Laureus And Mercedes-Benz

Roland Folger - MD&CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and Andy Griffiths, Global Director at Laureus Sport for Good with the MoU between the two company. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Fostering its association with Laureus Sport for Good for the second year, Mercedes-Benz India will fund developmental programmes for two new NGOs- Naz Foundation and Slum Soccer. In addition Mercedes-Benz India will continue to fund existing Laureus-supported partners Oscar Foundation and YUWA.Strengthening its association with India, Laureus Sport for Good has announced Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh as a Laureus Ambassador. Laureus Sport for Good supports children and young people, using the power of sport to help them overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage, proving sport’s ability to change the world. The global organisation supports more than 100 programmes in 35 countries.Yuvraj Singh, commented, “It’s an honour for me to join the Laureus Family here in India and to see first-hand the great work being done to help young people overcome challenges in their lives. I’m a firm believer in the power of sport and its incredible ability to change lives, it changed mine and I’m looking forward to helping Laureus in their goal to improve many more in the future.”Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “If steered by leaders with the right intent and attitude, sport can be a positive, character-building experience for the youth of a country. As the inventors of the automobile, Mercedes-Benz has always focused on creating a positive influence in the lives of people worldwide.”With the help of Mercedes-Benz India, Laureus Sport for Good supports OSCAR, YUWA, Naz Foundation and Slum Soccer with the aim of using sport as a tool to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage.Mercedes-Benz India wants to benefit children and adolescents through their potential for sports; it was this belief that led Daimler AG to support the launch of Laureus Sport for Good more than 15 years ago.The program beneficiaries will be 500 young girls and boys below 16 years of age, from economically disadvantaged backgrounds born in different parts of India.