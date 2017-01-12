LIVE NOW
PBL 2017, Delhi Acers vs Hyderabad Hunters: As It Happened

News18.com | January 12, 2017, 10:14 PM IST
Event Highlights

With an aim to book their semi-final berth Delhi Acers will take on Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier League Badminton.

Chennai Smashers defeated Mumbai Rockets 4-3 and qualify for the semi-finals.

Jan 12, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)

Semi-final LINE-UP:

 

Chennai Smashers vs Awadhe Warriors 

 

 

Mumbai Rockets vs Hyderabad Hunters


Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

A classic doubles match this so far! Tan Boon/ Tan Wee edge past the Delhi pair to win the opening game 11-9. 


Jan 12, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

Hyderabad Hunters pair run through the opening game to win it 11-3. Can Delhi Acers make a comeback? 


Jan 12, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 7:39 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 7:36 pm (IST)

Sameer Verma beats Siril Verma to give Hyderabad Hunters a 1-0 lead against Delhi Acers


Jan 12, 2017 7:35 pm (IST)

Sameer breezes past Siril Verma to take the 2nd game 11-3. The match heads into a decider.


Jan 12, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 7:01 pm (IST)

MATCH 1:

 

It's Sameer Verma versus Siril Verma first up. 


Jan 12, 2017 6:58 pm (IST)

Jan 12, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE action from the Premier Badminton League 2017 match between Delhi Acers and Hyderabad Hunters.


