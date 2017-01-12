PBL 2017, Delhi Acers vs Hyderabad Hunters: As It Happened

Event Highlights
With an aim to book their semi-final berth Delhi Acers will take on Hyderabad Hunters in the Premier League Badminton.
Chennai Smashers defeated Mumbai Rockets 4-3 and qualify for the semi-finals.
The Hunters extend their stay in New Delhi and enter the semis in some style! We're in for a cracker! #PBL2017 #DELvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/LA3fizdPzW— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
That's it! Marin helps the Hunters enter the Semis of Vodafone #PBL2017 in style! Tie score 4-2! pic.twitter.com/gWQiZHHBtm— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Marvellous Marin wins 3 on a trot to make it 9-4 against Jindapol. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Neck to neck in the second game as well! Marin leads 3-2 against Jindapol. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Fantastic challenge for Marin! Wins by the narrowest of margins. Takes the opening game 15-14 against Jindapol. #DELvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Both are fighting hard for each point. Make that 12-12. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Sensational stuff in New Delhi! Jindapol fights hard but Marin makes it 10-10. Game on! #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Too many errors from Marin as Jindapol draws level. 8-8 against the Spaniard. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Crucial match. If @caro_marin2 wins it, @Hyd_Hunters will enter the knock-outs. Can Jindapol win this one? #DELvHYD#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Great victory for Jorgensen to end his Vodafone #PBL2017 campaign on a high! Wins the trump to make it 2-2. #DELvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/cNPG4Dq2bf— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Hammering smash from @janojorgensen to go into the break leading 6-4 against Ouseph. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
The @delhi_acers' supporters show sheer enthusiasm for their team at the Siri Fort indoor stadium! #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/VHrb0lV3rK— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Next up is @delhi_acers' trump match as @janojorgensen takes on @Hyd_Hunters' @rajivouseph. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Carolina Marin cheers vociferously from the stands as the Hunters take a 2-0 lead in the tie. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/6roGPMxxhs— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Satwik on fire! The @Hyd_Hunters pair go into the break leading 6-3 against Jwala/ Ivanov. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
The Verma battle goes Sameer's way who plays fantastically to give the Hunters an early lead in the tie. #DELvHYD #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/3Ht6ufr5Ey— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Wow! First outing in Vodafone #PBL2017 and Siril takes the opening game 11-8! Well played! #DELvHYD #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
Another youngster gets a chance to play in Vodafone #PBL2017. Here are the team line-ups! #DELvHYD #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/cccEnPcA5Y— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
An all-important clash for the Hunters as they take on the Acers at their home turf! Who'll win? #DELvHYD #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/FaGORNTaOP— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017
You've seen Ivan Sozonov hit some swift smashes for the @delhi_acers. Watch him answer some questions swiftly! #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/50pPuZQolH— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 12, 2017