Alia Bhatt Launches Trailer of Amish Tripathi's Much-Awaited Book 'Sita-Warrior of Mithila'

Mumbai Ace Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt joined popular author Amish Tripathi in launching the trailer of his upcoming book.

The trailer of Tripathi's highly-anticipated book Sita - Warrior of Mithila was launched on Tuesday at Granth Bookstore in Juhu here. The author along with Alia Bhatt unveiled the fearless warrior visual of Lady Sita through the unique book trailer.

In Amish's book, Lady Sita is depicted as a strong and independent woman. This unique portrayal of Lady Sita has raised anticipation for the book and the new trailer further creates excitement for the readers.

Commenting on the trailer, Tripathi said: "I am delighted to have launched this trailer, to give an audio-visual image of Lady Sita the way She is in my book. And I am equally delighted that Alia, a strong woman achiever who has balanced commercial cinema with social messages, graced this event to launch the trailer".

The actress known for creating her mark in Bollywood by consciously opting for diverse and powerful roles also added: "It was great to have met Amish for the first time for his new book Sita - Warrior of Mithila's trailer launch. And I am glad that our first meeting will be so special. I have read the Immortals of Meluha and loved it. I think Amish has a knack of expressing our mythology in a very contemporary modern way. He is bold and brave and I like that about his books! His books are not just books... They are an experience!"

The much-awaited book, the second of the Ram Chandra series, will release on May 29 in Mumbai.