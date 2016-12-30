Famous Names, Famous Reads: The Year in Reading
We asked some particularly avid readers of an eclectic mix, the books that kept them company in 2016.
As celebrated Japanese author Haruki Murakami wrote in his book Norwegian Wood, "If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking." We asked some particularly avid readers of an eclectic mix, the books that kept them company in 2016, and their "reviews" of each.
Recommended For You
- Muscle Car ManiaFord Mustang GT: Here's All You Need to Know About This True Grand Tourer
- BREAKING TABOOUdta Punjab, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi: Films That Spoke About Issues in 2016
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special