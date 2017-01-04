Jaipur Literature Festival 2017: 10 Speakers to Watch Out for This Year

It is January and for book lovers, it is time for Zee Jaipur Literature Festival. All roads for book lovers will soon lead to Diggi Palace in Jaipur, where world’s biggest literary conclave will host some of the best names in literature, cinema and pop culture.

2017 marks the 10th year of JLF, and the festival promises to be bigger and grander. The Festival expects to welcome over 250 authors, thinkers, politicians, journalists and popular culture icons to Jaipur this time. And while some speakers are now festival veterans, there are some who would be making their debut appearance at the festival this year.

This year the theme is ‘The Freedom to Dream’, a pertinent topic considering the current times. The festival, in its 10th year, will also be inviting budding authors to share a synopsis of their work and give them a platform to showcase their creativity.

The festival begins on 19th and we are already counting days to the event. Here are 10 speakers we are most excited to listen to at the festival.

Paul Beatty: Making his first appearance at the festival is 2016 Man Booker Prize-winning author of The Sellout. He is the first American author to win the award since the inclusion of non-Commonwealth English language fiction in 2014. Beatty began his writing career as a poet in 1991 publishing the anthologies Big Bank Take Little Bank and Joker, Joker, Deuce and the novels, The White Boy Shuffle, Tuff and Slumberland. The Sellout also won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2016.

Gulzar: He needs no introduction. Writer, lyricist, filmmaker Gulzar has been part of the festival earlier as well and has ensured packed house at his session. We are expecting no less this year as well.

Sadhguru: He is a yogi, mystic and a New York Times bestselling author. His latest book is titled Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. He has spoken at numerous prestigious events such as the UN Millennium World Peace Summit, TED Talks, the World Economic Forum and the Indian Economic Summit.

Rishi Kapoor: The veteran actor, who is quite a star on Twitter because of his unabashed take on everything, will be releasing his autobiography a few days prior to festival. Needless to say, the actor would be talking about his life, cinema and the new book during his session.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush: Daughter of a superstar, wife of another, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush has recently penned down a book Standing on an Apple Box that narrates the story of her life; how it is to be living with stars. The filmmaker-author will be speaking about her book at the festival.

Shashi Tharoor: While most know him as a festival regular, his sessions continue to draw maximum crowd. The politician, this year will be talking about his new book An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India at the festival.

Vikram Chandra: He is the author of books like Geek Sublime, Love and Longing in Bombay and Red Earth and Pouring Rain. Professor at University of California, Berkeley, Chandra’s book Sacred Games has been acquired by Netflix to turn into a full-fledged series.

Swanand Kirkire: Lyricist, singer, composer and actor Swanand Kirkire juggles multiple things with absolute ease. A two-time National Award winner for best lyrics, Kirkire is also credited for writing plays – some of which he has enacted in as well.

Vaasanthi: Renowned Tamil author, journalist and columnist will be returning to ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival in 2017. In a career spanning over 40 years, she has published thirty novels, six short story collections, four volumes of journalistic articles and four travelogues in Tamil. Her works have been translated into Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, English, Norwegian, Czech and Dutch. Two of her novels were made into Malayalam films. But all eyes will be on her for her latest book ion the late politician Jayalalitha. Aptly titled Amma: Jayalalithaa’s Journey from Movie Star to Political Queen, the biography gives insights into the late politician’s life.

Amruta Patil: Writer, painter and the author of graphic novel Kari, Patil's works have been shortlisted and awarded literary awards. Patil has a freewheeling visual style that incorporates acrylic painting, collage and charcoal. Recurring themes in her work include memento mori, sexuality, myth, sustainable living and the unbroken thread of stories passed down from storyteller to storyteller through the ages. This will be her first appearance at the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival.